Chief Scientist attends Atlantic Council Forum, meets with former US Defence Secretary

The issue of changes in the nature of modern warfare and the strategic significance of Artificial Intelligence, AI Agents, Machine Learning (ML) systems, and intelligent algorithms was underlined during discussions this week in Washington at the Atlantic Council Forum. Demetris Skourides the Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus participated in the forum and had a private discussion with former US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learnt that Skourides’ conversation with the former US Secretary of Defence centered on the ethical dimension of Artificial Intelligence and the significant progress made in recent years.

For his part, the Chief Scientist emphasised the ethical standards set by the EU AI Act framework, ensuring that AI usage aligns with national security interests and fundamental ethical values.

Additionally, during the forum, entitled “Software-Defined Warfare: A Blueprint for Sustaining a Competitive Military Edge”, organised by the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security of the Atlantic Council, Skourides highlighted the importance of international cooperation in technology and Cyprus’ emergence as a growing hub for research and innovation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During the discussion, the need to modernize the defence contracting process was emphasised to incorporate speed, interoperability, and continuous upgrades and updates of defence systems.