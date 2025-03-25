Chapel Market welcomes refugee-led businesses for a unique pop-up event

Islington’s Chapel Market is set to host a pop-up event showcasing refugee entrepreneurs, offering unique products and directly supporting businesses led by refugees.

On Saturday 29 March, residents and visitors are invited to explore a diverse line-up of businesses offering a range of goods, from handmade crafts and jewellery to specialty coffee and street food—all run by refugee-led enterprises.

Delivered in partnership with Stir to Action, a not-for-profit organisation promoting new economic alternatives, the event is part of Islington Council’s wider commitment to championing local businesses and underrepresented entrepreneurs. It also supports the borough’s vision to keep its markets vital, inclusive, and accessible to all.

Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs at Islington Council, said: “We’re proud to be a Borough of Sanctuary, and we know that refugees bring incredible skills, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit to our communities. Events like this demonstrate our commitment to creating an inclusive local economy—one that provides opportunities for everyone to succeed, regardless of their background.

“Not only is this a chance to support talented entrepreneurs, but it also promises to be an exciting shopping experience, offering unique, high-quality products you won’t find anywhere else – from handmade crafts, artisan food, and one-of-a-kind gifts.”

Dan Woolley, Project Manager at Stir to Action says, “We’re excited to see this market take place. London has always been a city of diversity, and it has grown and developed to become the vibrant and dynamic global hub that it is because of that diversity.

“Refugees and migrants have always brought an entrepreneurial energy with them, and this market will shine a light on a few of the current generation of ambitious refugee entrepreneurs and their businesses.”

Waheed Zargar, founder of AfghanPure, is one of the entrepreneurs showcasing his work at the market. AfghanPure supports Afghan artisans by providing fair wages and sustainable livelihoods through the sale of handmade rugs, kilims, cushion covers, and jewellery.

Waheed said: “By supporting AfghanPure, shoppers will be directly contributing to job security for hundreds of artisans in Afghanistan, many of whom are the sole breadwinners for their families,” said Waheed. “Shopping with us helps provide food security, education, and a stable future for these artisans and their communities.”

The market pop-up event takes place on Saturday 29 March at Chapel Market, located between Baron Street and Penton Street from 10am-4pm.