Cabinet approves £16.9 million investment in roads and pavements for 2025/26

Barnet Council will invest £16.9 million in 2025/26, in improving the boroughs roads and pavements over the next few years

Barnet Council’s Cabinet (5 February) approved a £16.9 million investment for 2025/26, as part of the £97 million package announced in 2024 for improving the boroughs roads and pavements over the next few years.

This year’s investment of £16.9 million includes:

£15.5m funded by the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy, including contributions paid by developers in the borough

The additional £0.250m per annum for four years commencing in 2022/23 financial year as part of ‘Our plan for Barnet’

A further £1.198m from the Department of Transport, through the Government’s local highways maintenance allocations

Roads and pavements for the ‘Improving Barnet’s Roads and Pavements programme’ are selected following an independent condition survey.

Each year, the 723km of Barnets maintained roads and 1,290km of pavements are surveyed and their condition recorded. Roads and pavements are then selected for the planned works programme based on their condition. The approach ensures that the work programme maximises the investment by prioritising those roads and pavements in most need of repair.

Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Barnet Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It is vital that the council is able to deliver on our commitments, and provide services residents rely on.

“Part of this is repairing, maintaining and improving the roads and pavements in our borough, and providing the environmental services that residents expect. This investment will help us achieve this.”

Alongside the ‘Improving Barnet’s Roads and Pavements programme’, the council also undertakes reactive maintenance throughout the year. Over 4,400 potholes were repaired in 2024, many of which came from reports received from residents.

Further details on our 2025/2026 Improving Barnet’s Roads and Pavements programme will be available here once the final programme is published.