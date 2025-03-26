Barnet’s schools continue to outperform national averages

Schools in Barnet have achieved outstanding results in the 2023 – 2024 academic year, with many schools achieving well above the national averages.

Schools across the early years provision (Birth to Five years old), all the way through to key stage (KS) 5 (16 – 18 years old), have performed significantly well, with achievement scores placing Barnet above national averages and much higher than in previous years.

Key results:

Early years provision (Birth to Five years old): the percentage of pupils achieving a good level of development, at the end of Reception class, increased in Barnet to 71.3%, taking the borough above the national average of 67.7% in 2024. Barnet’s ranking remains in the top 20% of local authorities nationally.

Key Stage 1 (Five – Seven years old): Barnet’s attainment in the phonics screening test* increased to 83%, taking the borough above the national average of 80% in 2024.

Key Stage 2 (Seven – 11 years old): scores in reading, writing and maths combined remained in the top 20%.

Key Stage 4 (14 – 16 years old): Over the last seven years, students in Barnet have performed exceptionally well in their GCSEs, with the borough ranking fourth highest in the country based on Attainment 8** scores and third best in the country for Progress 8*** in 2024.

Key Stage 5 – (16 – 18 years old): Over the last seven years, A-Level results in Barnet have consistently been in the top 5% of the country. In 2024, 24.8% of pupils in Barnet achieved 3 or more A grades at A-level, well above the London and national averages of 16.2% and 17.2%. Barnet’s continues to retain its place within the top 10% of local authorities nationally.

Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said: “Barnet is well known for the excellent quality of its schools and the diversity of its educational offer. It is extremely positive to see schools in the borough continuing to achieve above national averages.

“Our schools are at the heart of Barnet’s vision to be Family Friendly and its continuing success as a desirable place where people want to live, work and study. Excellent educational outcomes and ensuring children and young people are resilient and equipped to meet the needs of employers, are vital to Barnet’s future success.

“The achievements demonstrate just how much hard work pupils are putting into their studies and are a testament to the tremendous dedication of staff and the whole school community.”

Barnet student’s progression rates on to Higher Education**** is third highest in the country for non-free school meals students and six highest for free school meal students. The percentage of 17- and 18-year-olds not in education, employment or training is extremely low, ranked third best nationally.

*The Phonics screening check is a statutory assessment for all pupils in year 1 (typically aged 6) to check whether they have reached the expected standard in phonic decoding. All state-funded schools with a year 1 cohort must administer the check. Those pupils who did not meet the standard in year 1 or who were not tested, must be re-checked at the end of year 2 (typically aged 7).

**Attainment 8 score is a measure of a student’s average academic performance across their best eight GCSE subjects, with English and Maths scores counted twice, used to assess secondary school performance.

***Progress 8 is a UK government measure that assesses how much progress pupils make between the end of primary school (Key Stage 2) and the end of secondary school (Key Stage 4), comparing their attainment with the national average of pupils with similar prior attainment.

****Higher education is the name for qualifications and courses you can take after 18. It includes diplomas, foundation years, bachelor’s degrees, degree level apprenticeships and more.

At the end of Key Stage 1 (5-7 years old) and Key Stage 3 (11 – 14 years old): students carry out internal assessments, however these are not externally reported.