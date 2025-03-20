Barnet’s £300,000 to help prevent homelessness

Barnet Council has been given a grant of more than £300,000 from the government to tackle the housing crisis and prevent homelessness

Barnet Council has been given a grant of more than £300,000 from the government to tackle the housing crisis and prevent homelessness and rough sleeping in the borough.

The cash will help relieve pressure on the authority’s budget as it faces a perfect storm of lower revenue, higher costs and rising demand for services like temporary accommodation.

Figures show that there are currently 2,834 households living in temporary accommodation secured by Barnet Homes, a rise of 531 from 2,303 in January 2024. Temporary accommodation is allocated by councils to homeless individuals and families with a housing need.

Cllr Ross Houston, Cabinet Member for Homes & Regeneration, said: “We’re facing an unprecedented housing crisis across London, with soaring demand for affordable homes, and low supply of them. This money will go a long way towards securing accommodation for our poorest residents, and we are very grateful for it.

“We will use this money to boost our residents’ prospects in life, so they can escape the poverty trap and feel grounded in the place that they call home.”

The top causes of homelessness in Barnet include: the end of a rental tenancy agreement, being asked to leave accommodation by family or friends, and domestic abuse. The £301,101 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will help the council tackle these causes before they lead to residents becoming homeless. It will arrive in the council’s coffers on Friday 28 March.

Residents who are at risk of homelessness are asked to contact the council’s partner, Barnet Homes, as soon as possible on 020 8610 3539. More information can be found at: www.barnet.gov.uk/housing/homelessness.