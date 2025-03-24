Barnet 1- 0 winners at Altrincham

The Bees were able to hang on until the very end as they took all three points at the J Davidson Stadium, beating Altrincham 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

As the game was underway the tension was already flying in the air, with a large crowed turning up to bring the noise, you could tell this was going to be an interesting game.

The hosts wasted no time at testing the Bees defence, with Alty’s No.9 Regan Linney winning an early corner for his side in the opening minute of the game, however the cross couldn’t find a connection as it curls out for a goal kick to Barnet.

Barnet also wasted no time in pressing towards the Altrincham goal, as captain Anothny Hartigan chips the ball from a free kick into the box and finds an unmarked Callum Stead, who takes a shot at the keeper but gets pulled back for being offside.

As the game approached the 15th minute mark, Rhys Browne found space in the box, as he struck the ball from a tight angle.

He aimed for the bottom left corner, however his chance was denied by Rob Lainton in between the sticks for the hosts, as he dived down to make the save.

Despite good chances from the Bees the hosts also pushed for an advantage in the game, as the Bees defence of Danny Collinge, Joe Grimwood and Myles Kenlock were being tested throughout the game and was having to stay on guard every second of the way.

With less than ten minutes of the half remaining, Collinge found himself one on one against Linney on the left.

With some quick footwork from the attacker, Collinge stood his ground and battled Linney off the ball to win back possession for his side and stop the hosts progressing.

Only minutes remaining and Idris Kanu wins a free kick in the Altrincham half, providing a good opportunity for the Bees to use this to their advantage.

And they did just that as Barnet were able to take the lead with Hartigan curling in a perfect cross into the box for Browne to connect and guide the ball towards goal, hitting the crossbar and falling into the back of the net.

Half-Time: 0-1

With the rain starting to come down, the second half was underway, and it was clear from the off that Altrincham were not going to sit back, as the piled the pressure on to the Bees.

The hosts won a free kick ten minutes into the half, and were able to send it across the box, where Charlie Olson got a touch to knock it forward, but his efforts sent the ball just wide of the post.

Barnet didn’t stop there however, as they looked to get a full grip on this game and extend their lead.

A high cross flew over the Altrincham box, but as it fell it was headed back down where Ndlovu was able to stick a foot out and give it a push forward towards the net.

The ball carried enough power, however it sadly drifted too wide, floating just wide of the left side post.

Moments later and Matty Kosylo was running down the right for the hosts, finding enough space to place a good low ball into the box.

However, Bees goalkeeper Owen Evans produced a brilliant save to get down and put his hand out to push the ball out of the box

Although the loose ball was pushed away by Evans, Kacper Pasiek retrieved it on the edge of the box, and went to take a hit, but his effort ended up flying over the bar.

With the game entering into the final minutes of the ninety, Barnet were having to hold off the Alty attacks, as they constantly pushed to salvage a equaliser in the game

However, their chances were unsuccessful, as Barnet held onto the lead to seal the game with a 1-0 victory away from home, adding another three points to their spot in the league table.

Full-Time: 0-1

Lineup: Evans, Collinge, Browne (Chapman 67’), Ndlovu, Stead, Kanu (Cropper 85’), Glover, Hartigan, Clifford (Brunt 46’), Grimwood (Okimo 94’), Kenlock

Goals: Browne (44

Attendance: 3071 (254 Bees Supporters)