Arrest made during operation targeting drug dealing Herts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in the Bishop’s Stortford and Buntingford areas after a warrant was carried out in Essex.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, swooped on an industrial estate in Nazeing, Essex, on Tuesday 11 March.

Acting on intelligence provided by the constabulary’s Operational Intelligence Team, officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Waltham Abbey, seizing 1kg of cocaine, 3kgs of cannabis, £5k in cash and a viable handgun and ammunition. He was remanded into custody.

Sergeant Rich Balderstone said: “We are committed to tackling drug crime wherever it happens in the county and will pursue criminals, wherever they maybe. We need the support of the community to report drug related activity to us. If you suspect drug activity is taking place in the area where you live or work, please report it as soon as possible.”

