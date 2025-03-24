Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain visit Nottingham

On the evening of Sunday, 16th March 2025, at the Church of Panagia Eleousa in Nottingham, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided over the third Lenten Vespers, joined in prayer by clergy from across the Midlands, including the Very Revd Archimandrite Christodoulos Kokliotis, the Revd Protopresbyter Christos Stefanou, the Revd Hegoumen Gill, the Revd Oeconomos Nicholas Karafyllides, Priest-in-Charge, the Revd Presbyter Julian Lowe, the Revd. Presbyter Christophoros Dymiotis and the Revd Presbyter Georgios Athanasopoulos and the Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous. The service was attended by a large gathering of the faithful from various parishes in the region.

Following the Vespers, His Eminence addressed the congregation, offering his heartfelt wishes for a blessed and spiritually enriching Lenten season. In his homily, he reflected on the significance of spiritual effort during Lent, encouraging all present to embrace this sacred time with humility, reconciliation, and renewed devotion.

