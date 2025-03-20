Archbishop Nikitas in Stoke-on-Trent

On Sunday 16th March 2025, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain made a pastoral visit at the Church of St Marina in Stroke-on-Trent. The Archbishop celebrated the Divine Liturgy with the Revd Presbyter Georgios Pappas and the Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous who also served.

At the conclusion of the Liturgy, His Eminence bestowed the Offikion of Oeconomos upon the Revd Presbyter Georgios Pappas, in recognition of his dedicated service, unwavering commitment to the Church, and pastoral care within the community.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas also elevated Spyridon Pappas to the Order of Reader. In conferring this blessing, he underscored the sacred duty of Readers in the Church, calling him to serve with humility, reverence, and dedication to the liturgical life of the community.

This pastoral visit to Stoke-On-Trent reflects His Eminence’s commitment to strengthening smaller parishes, as he has undertaken to visit and support local communities across the Archdiocese this year, affirming their vital role in the life of the Church.

The celebration concluded with a festal meal in the Community Hall, where those present shared in fellowship and joy, united in gratitude for the day’s blessings.





Alexios Gennaris