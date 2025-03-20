Archbishop Nikitas in Kentish Town, London

On Saturday 15th March 2025, during the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Andrew the Apostle in Kentish Town, Alfredo Theodorou was ordained to the Holy Diaconate and received the name Deacon Ambrosios by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. The ordination took place amidst a congregation of faithful, marking a significant moment for the parish in Kentish Town and the Archdiocese as a whole. Among those serving were the V. Revd Archimandrite Vissarion Kokliotis and the Revd Protopresbyter Kristian Akselberg, Priest in Charge, the Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous and the Revd Deacon John Brydges.

In his heartfelt address, the newly ordained Deacon Ambrosios expressed deep gratitude to His Eminence for his fatherly love, guidance, and encouragement, which renewed his hope and strengthened his path toward ministry. He also offered special thanks to his spiritual father, Fr. Kristian, whose unwavering support and mentorship shaped his journey, as well as to other clergy who played a formative role in his service to the Church.

Acknowledging the love and sacrifices of his family, friends, and all who have accompanied him on this path, he humbly asked for their prayers as he embarks on his sacred ministry. With a spirit of service and devotion, he pledged to fulfill the role of the Deacon—as a servant of God and His people—bringing their prayers and needs before the Lord.

In his response, Archbishop Nikitas offered words of wisdom and pastoral counsel to Deacon Ambrosios and urged him to embrace his ministry with humility, faith, and a heart open to serving God’s people. The Archbishop also reminded him that though we may sometimes falter on our path, by God’s grace, we always find our way back.

His Eminence emphasised that Deacon Ambrosios has a remarkable mentor to learn from and imitate—Fr. Kristian Akselberg, the Priest in Charge of St. Andrew’s. He highlighted Fr. Kristian’s humility, love, and tireless willingness to serve the people of God, encouraging the newly ordained Deacon to follow his example in his journey of service.

Recognising Deacon Ambrosios’ dedication and spiritual growth, Archbishop Nikitas reminded him of the profound responsibility of the diaconate—not only to assist at the Holy Altar but also to minister to the faithful with compassion and wisdom. Welcoming him into the ranks of the clergy of the Archdiocese, His Eminence exhorted him to serve with devotion, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to Christ and His Church.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the faithful, together with the Parish Council and clergy, offered their warm wishes to the newly ordained priest.

