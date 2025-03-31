Archbishop Nikitas in Birmingham

On Sunday 23rd March 2025, the third Sunday of the Holy and Great Lent (Veneration of the Holy Cross), His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain made a pastoral visit at the Church of Holy Trinity and St Luke in Birmingham and celebrated the Divine Liturgy. His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene concelebrated with The Archbishop. Among those serving were the Revd Protopresbyter Christos Stefanou, Priest-in-Charge, the Revd Presbyter Andreas Minic and the Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas elevated Petros Georgiou and Abel Fodor to the Order of Readers. In conferring this blessing, he underscored the sacred duty of Readers in the Church, calling them to serve with humility, reverence, and dedication to the liturgical life of the community.

The celebration concluded with a festal meal in the Community Hall, where those present shared in fellowship and joy, united in gratitude for the day’s blessings.

