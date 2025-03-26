Appeal to find missing boy not seen for four days

Police are appealing for help to find 12-year-old Joel who is missing from Hounslow.

Joel was last seen leaving an address in Armytage Road, Hounslow, at around 13:00hrs on Friday, 21 March.

He is believed to have travelled to Bromley via public transport. He is known to have links with the Bromley area.

Joel is slim with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, a blue Adidas tracksuit with a black jacket and navy blue sliders.

If you have seen Joel or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote the reference 5762/23Mar.