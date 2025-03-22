Appeal following stabbing in Hackney

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Hackney that left a man with a serious arm injury are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident happened at around 16:05hrs on Saturday, 22 February in Evering Road, N16. It is believed a music video was being filmed at the time of the attack and may have captured some of the events that took place.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery; he is now recovering from his injury.

Detective Sergeant Andy Rice from the Central East Command Unit said: “Our enquiries have established that a music video was being filmed at the time of the attack. I am keen to speak to anyone who has this footage as it could contain information that could assist this investigation.

“I would also urge anyone who has information that could help identify whoever is responsible to come forward and speak to us in confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4542/22Feb. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There has been no arrest and enquiries into the circumstances continue.