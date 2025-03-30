Another big three points for Barnet

The sun shone brightly over The Hive Stadium as Barnet geared up to face Gateshead in a Saturday afternoon Vanarama National League clash.

Right from the kick-off, the Bees made it clear they were on home soil, taking immediate control of possession and setting the tone for the game.

The pressure quickly told on the visitors, as a mistimed pass back by the Gateshead defence was missed by goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks.

The ball rolled dangerously towards goal, but Brooks managed to chase it down and clear it just in time, preventing an early setback for his side.

Despite this early scare, it didn’t take long for the first goal to come.

Barnet’s Myles Kenlock collected the ball on the left-hand side, charging into the box with space to shoot.

Without hesitation, Kenlock unleashed a clinical strike, placing the ball perfectly into the top-right corner of the net to give the Bees the lead and score his first-ever goal in a Barnet shirt.

For much of the first half, Barnet were firmly in control, continuing to press forward and create dangerous opportunities as they looked to double their advantage.

As halftime approached, Callum Stead made a powerful run down the wing, cutting inside from the right and finding space on the edge of the box.

He feigned a shot, cleverly sidestepping his marker before driving the ball low into the bottom-left corner, extending Barnet’s lead to 2-0 at the break.

Half-Time: 2-0

The second half began with more of the same as the Bees maintained their dominance, pressing high and dictating the tempo of the match.

Both teams made several substitutions, and the flow of the game began to shift.

Gateshead found more of an attacking rhythm, pressing Barnet back and forcing goalkeeper Owen Evans to come to the rescue on a number of occasions.

The visitors’ persistence eventually paid off in the 82nd minute, when Gateshead forward Jovan Malcolm seized an opportunity from outside the Barnet box.

With a beautifully curled shot, he found the top-right corner of the net, leaving Evans with no chance and giving Gateshead a lifeline in the game.

With time running out, Gateshead threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, but Barnet stood firm, determined not to let their lead slip.

In the dying moments, Stead made a final, decisive impact.

Cutting inside from the left in a move reminiscent of his earlier goal, Stead unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box.

This time, the ball flew into the bottom-right corner, securing a third goal for the Bees and sealing the victory.

With the referee’s whistle signalling the end of the match, Barnet emerged with a 3-1 win, maintaining their grip on the game despite a late surge from Gateshead.

Full-Time: 3-1

Lineup: Evans, Collinge, Browne (Chapman 64’), Ndlovu (Telford 64’), Stead, Kanu (Grimwood 90+5’), Glover, Brunt (Clifford 78’), Hartigan, Oluwo (Tavares 66’), Kenlock

Goals: Kenlock (8’), Stead (40, 90+5’)

Attendance: 2641 (111 Away Supporters)