Advice issued to drivers following rise in thefts in Hertfordshire

Drivers are being advised to make sure their cars, vans and motorcycles are secure following an increase in vehicle thefts around the county.

Thefts have increased by just under three per cent during March, compared to the same period last year. The Hertsmere (29) and Dacorum (21) and Watford (17) areas had the most offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Whinnett, from the Local Policing Command, said: “There’s been a significant increase in vehicles thefts in certain areas during March, with more than half of those targeted being keyless entry. We’re advising drivers to make sure vehicles are locked up before leaving them unattended and to consider using a good quality steering wheel lock, which is a great deterrent.

“If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and keep fobs and any spare keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.”

To minimise the chance of becoming a victim we offer the following advice:

Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

When at home, keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being used.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved “Park Mark” scheme.

Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

For security products for your vehicles search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website (opens in new window)a police-approved website.

For more advice, please visit our crime prevention pages.

You can report information about crime online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat tool or call the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

You can report vehicle crime anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).