A total of 767 asylum applications and 3660 departures since the beginning of the year, according Cyprus Dep. Ministry sources

A total of 767 asylum applications were submitted to the Asylum Service of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection from January 1 until March 28 2025, while there were 3,660 departures during the same period, including deportations and voluntary/involuntary returns of persons of various nationalities, sources at the Deputy Ministry sources have told CNA.

Specifically, the same sources said that 256 asylum applications were submitted in January, 232 in February and 279 in March so far.

They further noted that the departures are carried out in cooperation of the Deputy Ministry of Migration with the Aliens and Immigration Unit of Cyprus Police.