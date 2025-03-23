A new service to help you quit smoking has been launched in Enfield.

A new service to help you quit smoking has been launched.

Smokefree Enfield is a local service from Solutions4Health and was commissioned by Enfield Council.

The stop smoking initiative can be accessed in several ways, including phone, text, email, GP or pharmacy referral, or self-referral.

Did you know smoking is the greatest single preventable cause of health inequalities and premature deaths in Enfield, accounting for approximately 230 deaths a year?

Read the full story here: https://orlo.uk/q8P6Z

For further information, help and support to quit smoking visit: https://orlo.uk/mLQvg call 020 3633 5033 or text QUIT to 66777.

