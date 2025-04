An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was slightly felt at 08.04am local time, on Monday, in Limassol district.

A Cyprus Geological Survey press release said the quake had a 19km epicentre north-west of Limassol and a depth of 47 km and was slightly felt in Limassol district.

The Seismological Centre of the Geological Survey is monitoring the situation, the press release added.