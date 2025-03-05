£5m to fight flooding in Haringey

Last night (18 March 2025), Cabinet gave the green light for a £4.8m programme to maintain and deliver essential flood defences over the next five years.

The council has already installed and maintains 32 Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS), which use natural solutions to slow down the flow of rainwater.

Part of its major investment will deliver up to eight drainage schemes each year boroughwide as well as a major flood alleviation scheme at Turnpike Lane.

Funding will also be spent on continuing the annual cleansing of about 16,000 gullies across the borough at least once to help prevent surface water flooding, with those in high-risk areas to be maintained more regularly. It will also help the council to repair and replace gullies where needed.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

I visited the areas and met the residents and businesses sadly impacted by the flooding in our borough a few years ago. The climate change threat is a worry for us all and it remains a priority moving forward to work hand-in-hand with our residents, businesses, and local organisations to co-design flood reduction schemes that address local needs. By improving existing infrastructure and building community resilience, we’re taking proactive steps to protect our borough against the risks of further flooding.

Following the critical incidents of flooding in Haringey in 2021 and 2022, the council has commissioned reports to identify the areas at risk of flooding and where investment is needed.

Go to our website for useful information and advice on flooding.