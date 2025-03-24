Omonia Youth FC Weekly Round-Up: Hard Work, Determination, and Growth (16th Mar)

It was another action-packed weekend for Omonia Youth FC, with teams displaying resilience, teamwork, and some fantastic individual performances. From cup triumphs to spirited league battles, every squad gave their all on the pitch. Here’s how the teams fared:

U14 White (Away)

Challenge Cup Group Stage | Score: 4-3 win | PotM: Aref, Chris | Scorers: Chris ×3, Adrian | Coaches: Nick Paraskeva, George Agrotis

The team competed in their final group-stage game of the Challenge Cup, with a strong defensive line-up. Chris, playing as a striker for the first time, took his chances well and netted a superb hat-trick, while Adrian also got on the scoresheet. Despite a late push from the opposition, the team stayed disciplined to secure the victory.



U10 Girls (Home)

League Match | PotM: Leah, Lyla | Coaches: Theo Constantinou, Jake Mitchell, Katie Karakoukis

The girls showed great character in a tough match, learning from a challenging first half and applying those lessons in the second. Their determination and teamwork continue to grow each week.

U20 Pan-Disability

Friendly Tournament | Score: 3 games, 3 wins | Coaches: Mary Tryphona

Playing alongside Berkhamsted as ‘Berkomonia,’ the squad enjoyed a fantastic day of football, winning all three matches. A great showcase of teamwork and the spirit of Pan-Disability football.

U8 Green (Away)

League Match | PotM: Leo | Coaches: Andy Savas, Dominic Willcock

On a perfect playing surface, Omonia dominated large portions of the game. Solid defending, creative attacking play, and slick link-up moments highlighted their progression. A strong finish capped off a great team performance.



U10 Gold (Home)

League Match | Coaches: Chris Philippou, Andy Panayi

Before the match, the players took the initiative to hold their own team talk, and it paid off as they controlled the first half with impressive organisation and finishing. The second half tested their character, but they battled hard and gained valuable experience.

U16 White (Away)

League Match | Score: 2-1 win | PotM: Charlie | Scorers: Andreas J, Kordian | Coaches: Kyri Eleftheriou, Myri Demetriou, Joe De Silva

After a tough run of form, the team bounced back with a determined display. Playing on a difficult pitch, they stayed disciplined and capitalised on key moments. Kordian’s poacher’s finish sealed the win in a hard-fought match.

U11 White (Home)

League Match | Coaches: Abdi Ismail, Christos Hajipapas, Fahd Kashmiri

A tightly contested game saw Omonia start with intensity, taking an early lead. However, a lapse in focus on corners proved costly, and despite some bright spells, they couldn’t regain control. A valuable learning experience for the team.



U9 Silver (Away)

League Match | PotM: Tai, Leo Ag | Coaches: Kyri Karaiskakis, Paolo Di Bernado, Becky Nyman

A game of two halves saw the team initially struggle defensively before regrouping at half-time. Their second-half response was outstanding, with accurate passing, relentless dribbling, and excellent teamwork leading to their best performance yet.

Another week, another set of impressive performances from Omonia Youth FC. The dedication and spirit of the players continue to shine through, reflecting the club’s commitment to development and enjoyment of the game. With each match, valuable lessons are learned, and the teams grow stronger together.

