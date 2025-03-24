More than two thousand visiting Greek fans warmed up by wildly celebrating at stunned Hampden Park in chilly Glasgow, as the national football team showed guile, panache, speed and technical superiority, earning a 3-0 win that raises the 2004 European champions to the Nations League Elite Category, the top teams in Europe.

Following a 1-0 defeat in Athens on Thursday, Serb coach Jovanovic arrived with a much changed team, introducing six new players, including 17 year old Karetsas, who scored the 2nd goal, the youngest ever to score for the national team.

Greece scored two goals in the first half, overturning the deficit, and sealed it with a goal in the first sixteen seconds of the 2nd half. They will face Scotland again in June, as they have been drawn in the same World Cup qualification group.