100th conviction as part of Met’s violence against women and girls (VAWG) crackdown

More than 100 of the most dangerous offenders in London have been convicted as part of the Metropolitan Police’s data-driven approach to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The Met’s cutting edge V100 programme uses data to identify and target the men who pose the highest risk to women. This allows us to focus the efforts of local and specialist Met officers across London on reducing the threat posed by the most dangerous perpetrators and protecting potential victims from the devastating damage they cause.

The level of risk is assessed using crime reports alongside a tool which measures the seriousness of harm to victims, known as the Cambridge Crime Harm Index.

The V100 stack of the most harmful offenders is updated each month. The programme has more than doubled the risk of arrest for the most harmful VAWG suspects compared to before the initiative existed. Around three quarters of those on the V100 stack are accused of rape and multiple sexual assaults, as well as murder.

To date:

A total of 126 people have been charged with 574 offences, including rape, grievous bodily harm (GBH), non-fatal strangulation and attempted murder. 155 arrests have been made for a total of 1,246 offences.103 of those relate to VAWG – 42 for rape, 18 for GBH and 17 for non-fatal strangulation.

Our approach to protecting women and girls from violent perpetrators is multifaceted. Local officers are being prioritised towards arresting and interviewing wanted suspects, there is an enhanced manhunt team for wanted high-risk suspects, using specialist assets and covert techniques to track them down, and we are working with victims to ensure all safeguarding opportunities are exhausted and that their voices are considered in the planned action.

This approach is part of how the Met is transforming the way in which it protects the public from harm, safeguards the vulnerable and combats violence against women and children as part of its A New Met for London plan.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell, the Met’s V100 lead, said: “Every woman and girl in London deserves to feel safe, whether walking home at night, travelling on public transport, at home, or simply going about their daily lives. Yet far too many don’t feel that way.

“We are relentlessly focused on those who pose the biggest threat, working hard to intervene before they strike again.

“Reaching 100 convictions is an important milestone, but our work is far from over. This is about more than just statistics or crime reports. It’s about ensuring that every woman in London feels seen, heard, and protected.”

Among the most significant convictions to date is that of Adam Baillie, 39 (16.05.85), of Springway, Harrow, who was sentenced to life in prison last month, with minimum of 10 years behind bars, for the kidnap, false imprisonment and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Harrow in April 2024.

Convicted drug dealer Jason Phinn, 36 (28.09.88), of Bournville, Birmingham, was jailed for the manslaughter of his mother at their home in Brixton in November 2023. The 35-year-old was under the influence of drugs when he was arrested by officers while the victim, 64, lay seriously injured inside their property. Phinn was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Croydon Crown Court.

Louis Collins, 30 (09.10.94) of no fixed address, was handed a life sentence for rape, kidnap and 22 other related offences in July 2024. He will serve a minimum term of 11 years and five months for attacking eight women in the space of four days in London last summer, which included raping a woman at knifepoint in a park and attempting to rape another after following her home.

An additional 565 officers and staff have been drafted into public protection roles across the force aimed at enhancing our domestic abuse, rape and sexual offence investigation team to enable a better service for victims.

There’s also been investment in better training for more than 20,000 frontline officers to improve the initial response to domestic abuse and stalking incidents, where the number of people arrested and charged with rape and serious sexual offences has more than doubled since 2022, from 3.9 per cent to just over nine per cent.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, said: “Every woman has a fundamental right to feel safe. 100 offenders convicted by the Met Police means 100 more dangerous men off our streets – a powerful achievement for the Met’s V100 initiative.

“Delivering a consistent national approach in the use of these data-driven tools to identify and pursue the most dangerous perpetrators is a core part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. We are cracking on alongside our policing partners to achieve this.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Violence against women and girls has no place in London and I fully support the renewed action being taken by the Met to identify and go after the most dangerous and violent predators.

“This work is supported by record funding from City Hall and is transforming the way the Met tackles violence against women and girls, ensuring perpetrators who pose the greatest risk are arrested and convicted – protecting victims from the worst offenders and making our streets safer.

“I am really encouraged by this progress, but we know there is still work to do. I remain committed to doing everything I can to support the Met’s action, investing in vital services that support victims and important intervention work that stops perpetrators from reoffending. Working together is the only way to end violence against women and girls and build a safer London for everyone.”

Ada Ibezi, Chair of the Met Police’s Independent Advisory Group on VAWG, said: “I welcome the news that this initiative has, to date, taken over 100 dangerous offenders off the streets. This clearly highlights the work that the Met is doing to tackle violence against women and girls.

“For too long, perpetrators like these have preyed on women – some of whom are vulnerable with nowhere else to turn – believing they could act with impunity, moving from one victim to another.

“By using a data-driven, intelligence-led approach, the Met is making policing more precise and effective, significantly increasing the likelihood of perpetrators of VAWG being apprehended and successfully convicted.”

Notes to editors

The Met has developed a dynamic approach to identifying the most dangerous individuals suspected of violence against women and girls. It is known as the V100 programme.

No suspects are selected based on police intelligence alone. The rank-ordering of suspect priority is based on the Cambridge Crime Harm Index scores summed across all of the two or more crimes reported in the past 365 days by the victims and witnesses and partner agencies. The prioritisation is refreshed monthly.

To stop further harm by the top suspects, V100 uses a combination of local and specialist public protection teams across London. Our activity is split between opportunities for enforcement and prevention tactics where appropriate.

Further case studies alongside body worn video of the arrests:

Aaron Bennett

Aaron Bennett, 36 (27.09.88) of Shacklewell Road, Hackney, was flagged as a V100 nominal after his offending came to police attention in 2022.

Between 2022 and 2024, officers compiled evidence of persistent violent behaviour by Bennett against two women he was in a relationship with. Despite complexities in the relationships, officers managed to compile sufficient evidence to secure charges including GBH alongside other violent offences.

In August 2024, Bennett was found guilty of GBH, two counts of non-fatal strangulation and two counts of assault in relation to the two women. He was jailed for five and a half years.

As a V100 nominal, officers will be updated with any offending committed during his time in prison, and we will work with partners to ensure appropriate monitoring is in place on his release.

Kenneth Ebbah

On 11 November 2024, Kennith Ebbah, 42 (04.06.82) of Dellow Street, Tower Hamlets was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of raping two women.

Ebbah used manipulative and persistent behaviour to target the women on separate occasions in March and November 2023. After chance meetings with the women, he would persuade them to let him walk them home. Once inside their homes, he raped them.

Initially, the woman who Ebbah attacked in March 2023 did not feel able to support a police investigation. However, due to the support provided by specialist officers who had managed to charge Ebbah with the November offence, she felt able to do so.

Ebbah was convicted and as a V100 nominal his behaviour will be subject to enhanced monitoring while he serves his prison sentence.

Additionally, he is a now a life-long Registered Sex Offender.

