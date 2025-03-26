Αn international Jury to present awards for 23rd Cyprus Film Days Festival

A celebrated international jury composed of five distinguished professionals from different corners of the cinematic world, bringing their experience and varied expertise to the table will present the awards for the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2025 (4 – 12 April 2025).

The jury is chaired by Aleksandra Božović from Montenegro, an acclaimed producer and Director of the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Deputy Ministry of Culture said in a press release here on Monday.

Members include Delphine Leccas, independent film curator and art manager known for her boundary-crossing and eclectic projects, award winning Hungarian director and scriptwriter György Pálfi, widely acknowledged for his unique style, French co-founder and Director of Les Arcs Film Festival Guillaume Calop, highly experienced in the organisation of film events and Agnes Scott, Cypriot actress of global acclaim with a dynamic presence in cinema.

The international jury will watch and evaluate the seven international and three Cypriot films participating in this year’s Glocal Images International Competition Programme.

The winners will be announced on Saturday 12 April during the closing and award Ceremony at Rialto Theatre.

The Awards include Best Film Award accompanied by €6000, Best Cypriot Film Award accompanied by post-production services, worth of €7000, sponsored by Authorwave, Special Jury Award, accompanied by €3000, Best Director Award, accompanied by €1000, Best Cinematography Award, accompanied by €1000, sponsored by Caretta Films, Best Cypriot Director Award, accompanied by €4000, and the right to use The Studio, sponsored by CYENS Excellence Center and Best Performance Award in a Cypriot Film, accompanied by €1000, courtesy of the Municipality of Limassol.

All the films screened in the official international competition section and the Cypriot films competition section are eligible for the Audience Award, decided on viewer votes cast right after each screening, and accompanied by €1500, sponsored by Breaking Wave Productions.

The awards conferred by the International Jury have the shape of a Neolithic human figure. They are faithful replicas of a stone idol found in the Neolithic settlement of Choirokoitia, a UNESCO inscribed World Heritage Monument, dated to 7000 – 6000 B.C.

On the occasion of the presence in Cyprus of György Pálfi, “The Jury presents” section enriches this year’s screening programme with Mindörökké [Perpetuity] the Hungarian filmmaker’s latest film, set in a post-apocalyptic Hungarian-Ukrainian village.

The Festival’s full programme is available on cyprusfilmdays.com.

There is a €5 entrance fee for each screening or €30 festival pass (for all screenings). The entrance is free for for students upon display of student card, for children (Children and Youth Section) and for holders of Disability Card.

All films aside the Children and Youth Section are suitable for 18+.

All films will be screened in their original language with Greek and English subtitles. Films of the Cypriot Films Competition Section will also be screened with Turkish subtitles.