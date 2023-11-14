Do you recognise this woman?

Officers are today releasing this image following an anti-semitic hate crime at Victoria Station yesterday, 11 November.

Officers are looking to speak to the person in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 217 of 12/11/2023.

You can submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.