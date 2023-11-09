Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Hendon that left a young child in a critical condition.

Police were called at about 14:10hrs on Tuesday, 7 November to reports of a white pick-up, with a trailer, in collision with a child on the A1 Great North Way close to the junction with Ashley Lane, NW4.

Emergency services attended. The two-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family are aware.

The driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam.

Anyone witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 3824/07Nov.