The West Limassol Biological Wastewater Treatment and Recycled Water Production Plant is a project of strategic importance, which upgrades environmentally a large area with unique natural beauty and important natural habitats, Cyprus’ President, Nikos Christodoulides, said on Saturday at the inauguration of the project.

In his speech, President Christodoulides said that the implementation of this project was part of a more general national environmental and development policy aimed not only at the modernisation of the country, but also full compliance with national and EU legislation.

He noted that the total cost of the project was €30 million and was co-financed by the Cohesion Fund of the European Commission, the Republic of Cyprus and the Sewerage Board of Limassol – Amathus.

President Christodoulides said that this was “one of the most important infrastructure projects” implemented in the city and district of Limassol, and of the highest economic, social and environmental importance.

The operation of the plant creates multiple benefits of vital importance for everyone, he said, “since it reduces the risk of environment pollution and underground water resources, in an area with wetlands of unique beauty and global importance”.

He said that the “excellent quality” tertiary-treated water produced at the plant is utilised in agriculture and, among other things, is channeled by the Water Development Department, to the agricultural area surrounding the plant, but also for significant enrichment of the important aquifer of Akrotiri.

“The plant has also a remarkable environmental performance”, he said, noting that with the utilisation of biogas and photovoltaic systems installed on site, a significant part of its electricity needs will be produced from its own renewable sources.

Present at the ceremony were also former Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Kyriacos Kakouris, the Commander of the British Bases in Cyprus, MPs, local authority heads, political party representatives, and state officials, among others.