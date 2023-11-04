† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Evridikie Christoforou (Kika Melaisi)

(from Morphou and Xero, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Kika, who passed away on the 20 October 2023, at the age of 82.

She leaves behind her 2 sons Chris & Andrew, 5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, a brother and many relatives and friends. Kika was very young when she came from Cyprus to the UK.

She was very hard-working but at the same time she was very good mum, devoted loving grandmother and caring person.

The funeral will take place on Μοnday 6th November 2023 at 10:30am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 12:00pm. The wake will be held at the Penridge.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ευρυδίκη Χριστοφόρου (Κίκα Μελαήση)

(από Μόρφου και Ξερό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και αδελφής, Κίκας, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 20 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 82 ετών.

Καταλείπει τους 2 γιούς της Χρίστο και Aνδρέα, 5 εγγόνια, 2 αδερφές, ένα αδελφό και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η Κίκα ήταν πολύ μικρή όταν ήρθε από την Κύπρο στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ήταν πολύ εργατική αλλά ταυτόχρονα ήταν και μια πολύ καλή μαμά, αφοσιωμένη γιαγιά και στοργικός άνθρωπος

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Δευτέρα 6 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 10:30 π.μ., από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ στις 12:00 μ.μ.

Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Penridge.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

