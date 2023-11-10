DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Panayiotis Christou Meliniotis



(from Eptagonia Limassol, Cyprus)



It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and brother Panayiotis Meliniotis, who passed away on the 26 October 2023, at the age of 82.



Ηe leaves behind his 2 daughters Koulla and Maria and his son in laws Marios and Sofronis, his grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia, Athena, Christopher and Stefanos, his sister Despina, brothers George and Evangelos and many other family and friends.



The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th November 2023 at 12:30pm at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 2:00pm. The wake will be held at The Ariana Banqueting Suite in New Southgate N11 1GN. Floral tributes to be sent to Archangel Funerals, 221 Turners Hill, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN8 9DG.



† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ



Παναγιώτης Χρίστου Μελινιώτης



(από την Επταγώνεια, Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)



Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και αδελφού Παναγιώτη Μελινιώτη, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 26 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 82 ετών.



Καταλείπει τις 2 κόρες του Κούλλα και Μαρία, τον γαμπρό του Μάριο και Σωφρόνη, τα εγγόνια του Νικόλας, Ολίβια, Αθηνά, Χριστόφορο και Στέφανο, την αδελφή του Δέσποινα, τους αδελφούς του Γιώργο και Ευάγγελο, καθώς και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους.



Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 15 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 12:30 μ.μ. από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, στις 2:00μ.μ.



Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Ariana Banqueting Suite στο New Southgate N11 1GN. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Archangel Funerals, 221 Turners Hill, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN8 9DG.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family