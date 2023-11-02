We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Nikos Patikis from Agios Amvrosios passed away on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at the age of 96.His funeral will take place Wednesday 8th November 2023 at the 12 Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts AL9 6NG at 12,30.

The burial will follow at the Islington and St Pancras Cemetery,278 High Road, East Finchley,London N2 9AG 2.30.

You can make a donation in his memory at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicospatikis

