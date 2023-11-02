† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Maritsa Louca

(from Spathariko, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Maritsa Louca, who passed away on the 23rd October 2023, at the age of 95.

She leaves behind her children Doulla, Louca, Dino and her son in law Theodoros. Her 8 grandchildren, Kyriacos, Michalakis, Maria, Marianna, Katerina, Andrea, Marie and Stefanos. She also leaves behind 14 great grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th November 2023 at 11:00am at St. Demetrios Church, Edmonton, Town Road/Logan Road, London N9 0LP. The burial will be at Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW at 12:00pm.

Instead of flowers a donation box will be available at the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρίτσα Λουκά

(από το Σπαθαρικό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Μαρίτσας Λούκα, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 23 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 95 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Τούλλα, Λουκά, Ντίνο και τον γαμπρό της Θεόδωρο. Τα 8 εγγόνια της, Κυριάκο, Μιχαλάκη, Μαρία, Μαριάννα, Κατερίνα, Ανδρέα, η Μαρί και Στέφανο. Καταλείπει ακόμη, 14 δισέγγονα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 7 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 11:00 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο Ceshunt, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW στις 12:00 μ.μ.Αντί για λουλούδια θα μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές στην εκκλησία την ημέρα τηα κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family