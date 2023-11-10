† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Maria Kyprianou

(from Rizokarpasso, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of our very dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Maria Kyprianou who passed away on 29th October 2023 at the age of 86.

Maria was known for her love and kindness to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and is now reunited with her beloved husband Ermis.

She leaves behind her children Nicos, Lenia and Cypriella, daughter-in-law Flora, sons-in-law Chris and Howard as well as her grandchildren Ermis, Marie and Johnny their spouses Diony, Gianni and Irene and great-grandchildren Luca, Sofia, Portia, Lana, Emilia, Zoe and Nico.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th November 2023 at 10.00am at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 12.00pm and the wake will be at St Barnabas Church Hall Finsbury Road London N22 8PA.

Instead of flowers donations at the Church or donations to Lipoedema UK via https://www.memorygiving.com/mariakyprianou.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρία Κυπριανού

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολύ

αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Μαρίας Κυπριανού που έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 29 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 86 ετών.

Η Μαρία ήταν γνωστή για την αγάπη και την καλοσύνη της προς την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Θα μας λείψει πολύ, όμως τώρα ξαναβρίσκεται με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Ερμή.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Νίκο, Λένια και Κυπρούλλα, τη νύφη της Φλόρα, τους γαμπρούς Κρις και Χάουαρντ καθώς και τα εγγόνια της Έρμη, Μαρή, Τζόνυ και τους συζύγους τους Διόνυ, Γιάννη και Ειρήνη και τα δισέγγονα της Λούκα, Σοφία, Πόρτια, Λάνα, Αιμιλία, Ζωή και Νίκο.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 15 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 10.00 π.μ.από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ στις 12.00μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο χώλ του ιερού ναού Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα Finsbury Road London N22 8PA. Αντί για λουλούδια θα μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές στην εκκλησία για το Lipoedema UK ή μέσω του συνδέσμου https://www.memorygiving.com/mariakyprianou.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family