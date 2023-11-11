† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Kyriacou Atteshlis

(from Kornos, Cyprus)

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She died at Autumn Gardens care home in Enfield on Saturday 28th October 2023. There are many joyous moments to remember her by in her long life. She would have turned 100 in January.

Kyriacou emigrated to the UK in 1954 with her 2 year old son Lambros to join her husband Michael Atteshlis. She was born in the village of Kornos, Cyprus in January 1924. Her second son Nicos was born in London in 1959.

We invite everyone who wants to celebrate her life to attend her funeral on Tuesday 14th November, 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church, St.John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY.

The burial will follow immediately after at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

If anyone is thinking of sending flowers we kindly request that you donate to Autumn Gardens Care Home or Alzheimer’s society, where we will have a donation box on the day. For more informations please contact Archangel Funerals on 020 8804 6000.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Κυριακού Αττέσλης

(από Κόρνος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς μας. Απεβίωσε στον οίκο ευγηρίας Autumn Gardens στο Enfield το Σάββατο 28 Οκτωβρίου 2023. Υπάρχουν πολλές χαρούμενες στιγμές που θα θυμόμαστε από τη μακρά ζωή της. Θα έκλεινε τα 100 τον Ιανουάριο. Η Κυριακού μετανάστευσε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1954

με τον 2χρονο γιο της Λάμπρο, για να επανενωθεί με το σύζυγό της Μιχάλη Αττέσλη. Γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Κόρνος της Κύπρου τον Ιανουάριο του 1924. Ο δεύτερος γιος της Νίκος γεννήθηκε στο Λονδίνο το 1959.

Καλούμε όλους όσους θέλουν να γιορτάσουν τη ζωή της να παρευρεθούν στην κηδεία της την Τρίτη 14 Νοεμβρίου, στις 12.30 μ.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει αμέσως μετά στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Εάν κάποιος επιθυμεί να στείλει λουλούδια, σας παρακαλούμε να κάνετε εισφορές στο Autumn Gardens Care Home ή στο Alzheimer’s society κατά τη διάρκεια της κηδείας. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες μπορείτε να αποταθείτε στο Archangel Funerals στο 020 8804 6000.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

