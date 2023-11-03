DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Costas Antoniou

(From Komi Kebir, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and heartache that the family of Costas Antoniou announces his passing on the 19th October 2023 at the age of 80.

He was the oldest of three children who moved to London in 1953 and later married Helen Antoniou from Kyrenia. He worked as a machinist creating many beautiful garments and accessories and was devoted to his mother Katina Antoniou and her two sisters Smyrni Polycarpou and Despina Costa.

Dad…

”We are truly devastated and heartbroken that you are no longer with us, but we take comfort in remembering your caring, gentle, sweet and loving nature, with your most beautiful smile and laugh.

You showed your whole family an abundance of love and we will cherish the special memories that you have left us with.

Costas never let being deaf get in the way of his communication with anyone, he would continue to always try and make people laugh and helped anyone he could. You will never be forgotten and you will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts.”

He leaves behind his beloved wife Helen, his son Christopher and daughter Maria, son in law Charlie, grandson Andreas, brothers Jack and Dougie and cousins Poly, Angelos and Andro Polycarpou and so many family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 9th November, 11.30am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2A Ashley Gardens, London N13 5EW, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

For those wishing to send flowers they can be delivered to Demetriou and English, 131/133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG by 5pm Wednesday 8th November.

Anyone who wishes to contact the family can telephone:

07377 539 242

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Κώστας Αντωνίου

(από την Κώμη Κεπήρ, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη η οικογένεια του Κώστα Αντωνίου ανακοινώνει τον θάνατό του στις 19 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 80 ετών.

Ήταν το μεγαλύτερο από τα τρία παιδιά της οικογένειας του που

μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο το 1953 και αργότερα παντρεύτηκε την Ελένη Αντωνίου από την Κερύνεια. Εργάστηκε ως ράφτης δημιουργώντας πολλά όμορφα ρούχα και αξεσουάρ και ήταν αφοσιωμένος

στη μητέρα του Κατίνα Αντωνίου και τις δύο αδερφές της

Σμύρνη Πολυκάρπου και Δέσποινα Κώστα.

Μπαμπά…

«Είμαστε πραγματικά συντετριμμένοι που δεν είσαι πια μαζί μας, αλλά παρηγορούμαστε όταν θυμόμαστε το πόσο στοργικός, ευγενικός και γλυκός ήσουνα, συνοδευόμενα με το πιο όμορφο χαμόγελο.

Έδειξες σε όλη σου την οικογένεια αφθονία αγάπης και θα την

κρατήσουμε στις αναμνήσεις που μας άφησες.

Ο Κώστας δεν άφηνε ποτέ να υπάρχει εμπόδιο στην επικοινωνία του με κανέναν, θα συνέχιζε να προσπαθεί πάντα να κάνει τον κόσμο να γελάει και να βοηθάει όποιον μπορούσε. Δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ και θα είσαι για πάντα στις σκέψεις και στις καρδιές μας».

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Ελένη, τον γιο του Χριστόφορο και την κόρη του Μαρία, τον γαμπρό Τσάρλι, τον εγγονό του Ανδρέα, τα αδέρφια Τζακ και Ντούγκι και τα ξαδέρφια Πόλυ, Άγγελο

και Άντρο Πολυκάρπου και τόσες πολλές οικογένειες και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 9 Νοεμβρίου, στις 11.30 π.μ. στην Αίθουσα Βασιλείας των Μαρτύρων του Ιεχωβά 2A Ashley Gardens,

London N13 5EW, ακολουθούμενη από την ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

Για όσους επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια μπορούν να τα στείλουν στο Demetriou and English, 131/133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG έως την Τετάρτη 8 Νοεμβρίου, στις 17:00.

Όποιος θέλει να επικοινωνήσει με την οικογένεια

μπορεί να τηλεφωνήσει στο: 07377 539 242Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

