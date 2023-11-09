† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Paraskeva (Koritsas)

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Andreas Paraskeva (Koritsas) on the 29th October 2023 at the age of 79.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Nina, his children Niki and Panny, son in law Kyri, daughter in law Dina, grandchildren, Anthea, Adam, Demi and Andreas, along with many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday 20th November 2023 at 12pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, Edmonton, London N9 9HP, at 2pm. The wake will be held at Edmonton Sports & Social Club, 169 Church Street, Edmonton, London N9 9HL.

The family would like that instead of floral tributes, donations are made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Cancer Research via the link below: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andreas-paraskeva“>href=”https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andreas-paraskeva”>https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andreas-paraskeva

There will also be a donation box in the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Παρασκευάς (Κορυτσάς)



(από Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, Ανδρέα Παρασκευά (Κορυτσά), στις 29 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Νίνα, τα παιδιά του Νίκη και Πανίκος, τον γαμπρό Κυριάκο, τη νύφη Ντίνα, τα εγγόνια του Άνθια, Αδάμ, Δημήτρια και Ανδρέα, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα πραγματοποιηθεί τη Δευτέρα 20 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 12 μ.μ.

από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton, Town Road / Logan Road, London N9 0LP, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP, στις 2 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Edmonton Sports & Social Club, 169 Church Street, Edmonton, London N9 9HL.

Η οικογένεια θα επιθυμούσε αντί για λουλουδιών, να γίνονται εισφορές για το Multiple Sclerosis Society και το Cancer Research μέσω του συνδέσμου:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andreas-paraskeva

Εισφορές θα μπορούν να γίνουν και στην εκκλησία κατά την διάρκεια της κηδείας.

