† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Aliki Petrou

(from Leonarisso, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Aliki Petrou who sadly passed away on 22nd October 2023, aged 83, at home, in the arms of her three children Peter, Maria and Emily.

She leaves behind her much loved brother Christakis, sister Christallou, four grandchildren Andreas, Charlie, Katerina and Charlie, son-in-laws Costas and daughter-in-law Kristina.

“She will be reunited together in heaven with her husband Charalambos for all eternity.”

Aliki will be fondly remembered by her friends and family for her kind and generous nature, love of cooking and sense of humour.

The funeral will take place on Monday 13 November 2023 at 12pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. The wake to be held at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

“She will be sorely missed and remain in our hearts forever”

Those wishing to pay their respect with flowers, which mum loved, should be sent to Demetriou and English, 131/133 Myddleton Road,Wood Green, London, N22 8NG by 9.30am, on Monday 13th November.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αλίκη Πέτρου

(από το Λεονάρισσο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Αλίκης Πέτρου που δυστυχώς έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 22 Οκτωβρίου 2023, σε ηλικία 83 ετών, στο σπίτι της, στην αγκαλιά των τριών παιδιών της Πέτρου, Μαρίας και Έμιλης. Καταλείπει τον αγαπημένο της αδερφό Χριστάκη, την αδερφή της Χριστάλου, 4 εγγόνια Ανδρέα, Χαράλαμπο, Κατερίνα και Χαράλαμπο, τους γαμπρούς της Κώστα και τη νύφη της Κριστίνα.

«Θα επανενωθεί στον παράδεισο μαζί με τον άντρα της Χαράλαμπο για μια αιωνιότητα.»

Η Αλίκη θα μείνει αξέχαστη στους φίλους και την οικογένειά της για τον ευγενικό και γενναιόδωρο χαρακτήρα της, την αγάπη της για τη μαγειρική και την αίσθηση του χιούμορ που την διακατείχε.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 13 Νοεμβρίου 2023 στις 12 μ.μ., από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road , N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα παραμείνει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας»

Όσοι επιθυμούν να αποτίνουν φόρο τιμής με λουλούδια, που αγάπησε η μαμά, θα πρέπει να σταλούν στο γραφείο κηδειών Demetriou and English, 131/133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, N22 8NG μέχρι τη Δευτέρα 13 Νοεμβρίου, στις 9.30 π.μ.

