† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Carole Christoforou

(from England)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Carole Christoforou, who passed away on Sunday 5 November 2023, at the age of 77.

She leaves behind her husband Costaki, sons, Christoforos, Andreas and Alex, daughters in law, Anna, Kerry and Lindsey, grandchildren, Sophia, Stefanos, Sasha, Hannah, Ben & Luca and her great-grandchildren, Philippa & Buddy.

“Rest in peace, may her memory be eternal.”

For further information about the funeral please telephone: 0208 908 2270

Condolences to the family from AKEL in Britain and Parikiaki newspaper.

