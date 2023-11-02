A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from his injuries after he was assaulted in Edgware.

Shortly after 05:00hrs on Saturday, 28 October, police were alerted by hospital staff to a man that had been brought into a central London hospital for treatment.

The injured man, 46-year-old Dragos Carabineanu who was from Burnt Oak, remained at St Mary’s Hospital in hospital in a critical condition before he sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday, 1 November.

The incident happened at just before midnight on Friday, 27 October outside Burnt Oak underground station on Watling Road, Edgware.

Detectives investigating examined CCTV from Burnt Oak tube station that showed an altercation between Dragos and another man. When the man punched Dragos, he fell to the ground striking his head on the pavement suffering a brain bleed. The suspect left the scene on foot.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Even at this early stage we are aware that a large number of people witnessed this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who did so as soon as possible. We will continue our work to identify them and those involved.

“Local residents can expect to see increased police presence in and around Burnt Oak tube station. Please speak to us, especially if you witnessed this incident or have information about the identity of the man who punched Dragos.

“A family is now going through the unimaginable pain of losing someone they love to violence – if you have information then please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quoting 1357/28Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.