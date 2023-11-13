Last Friday’s helicopter accident that led to the deaths of all five US military service members onboard, occurred 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus, according to information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency.

According to this information, the accident occurred 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus, south of Cape Greco.

The Cypriot authorities were in constant contact with the US forces in the area, the same sources said, noting that the search and rescue operations were carried out by the American forces in the area at the time of the accident.

The U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) announced on Sunday that five service members died on Friday when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean during a training mission. It noted that, during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members “suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea”.

USEUCOM also announced that search and rescue efforts “began immediately”, including nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships.