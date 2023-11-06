Charlton 1-1 Cray Valley Paper Mills Emìrates FA Cup

Cray Valley with a gap of 117 league places and force a replay in their FA Cup first round tie at League One Charlton.

The team from the eighth tier of the football pyramid held the side from five divisions above.

Our Michael Yiakoumi with Steve McKimm Cray Valley manager,Sam Freeman (on left keeper) Arthur Lee Captain and striker Michael Ademiluyi

