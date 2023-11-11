Stephanie Theodorou’s rugby journey began during lockdown when she and her friends discovered the sport in their local park under the guidance of Coach Christopher Grilli. This initial spark led them to join Finchley Rugby Club, where they established the foundation for the club’s new girls’ section, featuring U12, U14, U16, and U18 teams, as well as a women’s team.

Stephanie’s journey took an exciting turn when she received an invitation to attend trials for the Middlesex U16 Girls team. Eager to put her skills to the test and embrace the opportunity, she gave her all during the two weeks of trials.

Her hard work paid off as she emerged successfully from the trials, earning a place on the Middlesex County rugby team. Stephanie’s success story is a testament to her dedication, her family’s support, and the growth of girls’ rugby at Finchley Rugby Club.