If you are out and about over the Remembrance Day weekend, be aware that there are planned closures in place on certain parts of the network.

Saturday 11 November

Circle line – No service on the entire line until 15:00.

Use alternative Tube or Elizabeth line services or local bus routes.

District Line – No service on the entire line until 15:00.

Use alternative Tube services or local bus routes within central London. Rail replacement buses will run between Earl’s Court and Wimbledon, Canning Town and Dagenham East and between Earl’s Court and Kensington (Olympia).

Hammersmith & City Line – No service on the entire line until 15:00.

Use alternative Tube, Elizabeth line, DLR services or local bus routes.

Jubilee Line – No service on the entire line until 15:00, including Friday Night Tube.

Use alternative Tube, Elizabeth line, DLR services or local bus routes within central London.

Rail replacement buses will run from approximately 04:50 on Saturday morning between Finchley Road and Wembley Park, and between Canning Town and North Greenwich.

Metropolitan Line – No service between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill until 15:00.

Use alternative Tube and rail services.

Rail replacement buses will run between Stonebridge Park (Bakerloo line and London Overground) and Harrow-on-the-Hill via Wembley Park, Kenton (Bakerloo line and London Overground) and Northwick Park Hospital.

Elizabeth Line – The last train from Heathrow to Paddington at 00:07 will instead terminate at Ealing Broadway.