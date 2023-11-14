Dean Brennan made three changes to his side that faced Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup. Danny Collinge, Jerome Oluwo, and Dominic Revan joined the starting XI in place of Connor Stevens and Sam Beard while Finley Potter dropped to the bench.

Barnet had the first chance of the game when Idris Kanu made a strong run down the left wing before he cut inside to cross the ball towards the back post and met the head of Dom Revan, but it was cleared off the line.

The home side looked dangerous on the attack and sent a ball into the final third where there was open space but Danny Collinge did well into intercept and clear the ball for a corner. After a scramble of attempts – Laurie Walker made an important save to keep it goalless.

The Bees won a free-kick by the corner flag which resulted in a series of attempts to find the back of the net before the ball fell to the feet of Callum Stead who took a shot but was, once again, cleared away off the line.

Brunt makes a run but the ball is kicked away for a corner. Brunt takes the corner which finds the head of Collinge with a bit too much power as the ball is sent over the bar.

Chesterfield were then given a free-kick just outside the Barnet box where it found the head of Tom Naylor who just sent the ball wide. Tom Naylor took another powerful shot minutes later but Laurie Walker saved it with ease. A bullet header from Ollie Banks looked like it was about to test Walker but it was sent far of the left post.

Tom Naylor was there again with a threatening strike from a distance which narrowly missed the goal.

The Bees best chance came after Revan sent in a great ball which eventually found Callum Stead who got control of the ball in the box, the number 10 then took the shot but hit the underside of the the crossbar. The follow up shot is taken by Harry Pritchard on rebound but it is cleared on the line.

A corner was taken by Brunt minutes later, which found Adebola Oluwo who sent the ball over the bar.

HT: Chesterfield 0-0 Barnet

Chesterfield found the opener minutes into the second half through Dobra.

The first substitution of the match saw Gary Hooper make his way onto the pitch with Dom Revan coming off.

Chesterfield doubled their lead as the game hit the 60 minute mark with Will Grigg finding the back of the net. Stead and Pritchard both attempted to send the ball into the box but their attempts were blocked. Not long after, Zak Brunt was shown a yellow.

The second change made by Dean Brennan saw Callum Stead leave the pitch with Courtney Senior coming on. Chesterfield threatened to make it three when they sent a ball towards the goal but a diving save from Walker denied them. Walker made another unbelievable save to deny the home side again moments later.

Chesterfield eventually ended up getting their third goal in the 75th minute with Mark Jacobs being the third goalscorer.

The final change for Barnet saw Ben Coker come onto the pitch with Adebola Oluwo coming off.

The Spireites sealed the game off with a fourth goal from substitute, Joe Quigley.

Nicke Kabamba got one back for Barnet in stoppage time with Gary Hooper following suit moments later – making it 2. Link up from Senior and Pritchard looked promising for a third but it was cleared for a corner.

The home side took all three points with four goals to two.

FT: Chesterfield 4 – 2 Barnet

Starting XI: Walker; Collinge, Okimo, Kabamba, Stead (Senior 68′), Kanu, Pritchard, Hartigan, Oluwo (Coker 81′), Revan (Hooper 59’), Brunt.

Unused subs: Potter, Gorman.

Yellow: Collinge, Brunt

Goal: Kabamba (90+2’), Hooper (90+3)

Attendance: 9667 (664 away)