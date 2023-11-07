Senior officers are concerned at criminal acts by breakaway groups intent on fuelling disorder who are attracted by these regular events.

This is despite the positive work of organisers who have supported tens of thousands of people to protest peacefully and lawfully since 7 October.

We are constantly examining the intelligence ahead of the weekend to understand the issues in order to respond appropriately.

Earlier today (Monday) senior Met officers met with organisers from a range of groups to discuss our concerns.

They declined to postpone any demonstrations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “The risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing.

“This is of concern ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital.

“Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend.”

Since 7 October, more than 160 people have been arrested for a range of offences, including racially motivated public offences, violence and assaulting police officers.

There has been an escalation in violence and disorder linked to protests, often perpetrated by breakaway groups who have no interest in demonstration causes.

Hate crime also continues to rise significantly, with one suspect using PA equipment arrested on Saturday on suspicion of making anti-Semitic comments.

More than 554 reports of anti-Semitic offences and 220 Islamophobic offences have been received between 1 October and 1 November 2023.