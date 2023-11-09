Main article content

Published:

14:28

08/11/2023

Officers from Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary located four individuals suspected of entering the UK illegally.

Police were called just before 6.40pm last Wednesday 1 November, to reports of four individuals walking southbound along the carriageway between the M25 and the Borehamwood junction on the A1.

Special Constabulary officers were first on scene to respond to the incident. Following extensive enquiries, they established the four males may have entered the UK illegally.

The team worked closely with the immigration service, local units from Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield and subsequently arrested three men under the Immigration Act. One of the males, aged under 18, was placed under a Police Protection Order.

Two of the men arrested were later transferred to custody at the immigration service and the third man was released on bail.

Special Sergeant Nick Baxter said: “Being a Special is a volunteering role like no other. We have the same powers as regular police officers, including the power to arrest. As one of the officers who responded to this incident, it really highlighted the varied nature of policing and how no two days are the same.

“If you are interested in the police or are looking for a new volunteering opportunity where you can make a real difference, I highly recommend becoming a Special.”

More information about Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary can be found on our website: Hertfordshire Police – Special Constables (hertspolicespecials.co.uk)