We’d like to wish Southgate School pupils the very best of luck as they enter the International Dragons’ Den competition in London.
Pupils will showcase their social enterprises and compete against pupils from other schools all over England, Scotland and some schools in Malaysia.
Four ‘dragons’ from organisations, including the Big Issue magazine, will provide feedback on the projects and the winning school will receive further mentoring and coaching.
The event which has been organised by Social Enterprise Academy and Nexus Enfield will be hosted online on Thursday 16 November and you are more than welcome to watch the competition unfold live.
To register visit: