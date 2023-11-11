Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou:

“Frozen conflicts do not exist”

10 November 2023, ‘Astra’ radio station

“There are no frozen conflicts,” the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou stressed speaking to ‘Astra’ Morning Edition program.

S.Stefanou noted that since 2017 we are witnessing the longest stalemate ever recorded on the Cyprus problem. Apart from this, he added, Cyprus has been left exposed internationally due to the policies that were pursued by Nicos Anastasiades, who is the only President of the Republic to talk about a two state solution.

With these handlings, S.Stefanou said, Turkey was given the opportunity to impose more fait accompli.

He stressed that despite the developments, there is no other way out other than to seek a resumption of the talks, pointing out that energy issues should operate as an incentive in this direction.

The General Secretary of AKEL noted that the statements made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Ankara’s interest in energy issues are indicative, a position that AKEL has put forward since 2020 but which has not been made use of so far.

