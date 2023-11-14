Representatives from Cyprus political parties and former negotiators gathered within the framework of the program organized by the Cyprus Dialogue Forum

Representatives of AKEL, CTP, DISY, UBP, Ecologists Movement, HP, DP and DYPA, as well as former negotiators participated in the program “The Effects of the Northern Ireland Peace Process” held by the Cyprus Dialogue Forum between 6-11 November in Dublin and Belfast, Ireland.

The “Northern Ireland Peace Process” was discussed in the program in which Toumazos Tselepis, AKEL Political Bureau member and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of the Party and AKEL Cyprus Problem Office AND Central Committee member Stavri Kalopsidiotou, Turkish Cypriot CTP party General Secretary Asim Akansoy and CTP Foreign Relations Secretary Fikri Toros participated.

Former diplomat Tim O’Connor, who also participated in the “Good Friday” agreement signed in April 1998 and paved the way for the IRA to disarm, informed the Cypriot participants about the peace process in Ireland, the “Good Friday” Agreement, the negotiation procedure until the Agreement was reached, the political, social and civil forces of this process and social developments.

Within the framework of the program that started in Dublin and continued in Belfast, the representatives from Cyprus had the opportunity to meet many leading political officials on the topic of “The Effects of the Northern Ireland Peace Process”.