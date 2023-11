Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a pub on Park Road in Westminster.

Part of the basement and first floor were damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1616 and the fire was under control at 1629. Firefighters from Paddington, Kensington, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.