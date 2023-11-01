Cyprus’ President, Nikos Christodoulides, on Tuesday assured the new ambassadors to Cyprus of Poland, Hungary, Belgium and Jordan, who presented their credentials in ceremonies at the Presidential Palace, that the Government would provide any assistance necessary to them for performing their important work.

He also referred to the relations of the Republic of Cyprus with Poland, Jordan, Hungary and Belgium and thanked them for their countries’ support in the efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.

President Christodoulides said that the status quo was not a viable option, neither for Cyprus and all Cypriots, nor for any actor with an interest in the security and stability in the region.

He reiterated his commitment to a solution on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as prescribed in the relevant UNSC Resolutions and referred to Nicosia’s effort for an enhanced role on behalf of the European Union, not only at the technocratic level, once negotiations have resumed, but also at a high political level during the current stage of trying to reinvigorate the prospect of resuming the talks.

The new ambassador of Hungary to Cyprus, Krisztina Lakos, said in her speech that Cyprus and Hungary were linked by a historic relation of friendship and trust and maintain excellent bilateral contacts based on mutual respect and shared values. She noted that relations in the field of energy, education and tourism were already excellent and that there were also outstanding potentials for further progress in the economic, security and cultural sectors.

Jordan’s new ambassador to Cyprus, Basheer Fawwaz Zoubi, said his country valued highly Cyprus’ continuous support within the European Union at various fields. He said that Jordan and Cyprus reached over two dozen agreements and MoUs, covering a broad range of areas while the future looks very promising as regards the bilateral trade and investments. The ambassador also referred to the two countries’ links through their participation in several regional cooperation mechanisms such as the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism with Greece, the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), and the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Cyprus, Marek Szczepanowski, said that bilateral relations between the two countries have always been close, while next year they will be celebrating together the 20th anniversary of their accession to the European Union, which, he noted, strengthened their political, economic and cultural cooperation and brought Poles and Cypriots together in a process of uniting the peoples of Europe based on peace and prosperity. Both countries effectively play an active role in their respective regions, he added.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cyprus, Mark Calcoen, said in his speech that, it will be his objective, throughout his mission, to further enhance the two countries’ good relations in as many sectors as possible. Belgium and Cyprus share the same outlook for the major global problems, as democracies and members of the European Union, in areas such as climate change, environmental protection, security, trade or migration, he said.

He also announced that, on November 2, the Belgian minister of Energy will pay a visit to Cyprus for talks with her counterpart.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.