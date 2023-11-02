Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse involving a terraced building on Chelsea Embankment.

Part of the buildings brickwork, an external balcony and attached single storey scaffolding tower were involved in the collapse.

Firefighters released a man who was trapped by debris and a further two people were treated by paramedics at the scene. All three were taken to hospital.

A further six people were evacuated from the inside of the building as precaution whilst firefighters worked to make the building safe.

The Brigade was first called at 1526, with the incident under control by 1733. Crews from Lambeth, Paddington, Fulham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.